President Trump announces he's restoring Confederate names to military bases

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that his administration plans to restore the names of seven military bases that were once named after Confederate leaders.

Fort Gregg-Adams, which was previously Fort Robert E. Lee after the Confederate commander, was renamed in April 2023 after Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams, two Black officers.

Fort Walker was renamed in August 2023 after Dr. Mary Walker, who served as a volunteer nurse during the Civil War, will once again be Fort A.P. Hill, a Confederate general killed in the Civil War.

Fort Barfoot, which in March 2023 became the first military base to be named after a Native American, Army Tech. Sgt. Van T. Barfoot, will be Fort Pickett after George Edward Pickett, a Confederate general.

Other forts to be renamed include Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Gordon in Georgia, Fort Rucker in Alabama and Fort Polk in Louisiana

President Trump did not say when to expect the forts' names to be changed back.

