Judge to weigh legality of Trump’s National Guard deployment in Chicago

A federal judge is scheduled to hold a hearing in Chicago today on the Trump administration’s use of National Guard troops.

Around 500 troops have been activated under Title 10 and deployed to the Chicago area to protect federal employees and federal property.

The state of Illinois has sued the administration over the deployment, calling it unlawful and dangerous.

"I've said over and over again the federal government has not communicated with our state in any way whatsoever about what their troop movements are going to be," said Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

The governor claimed the troops are running "over people's rights."

"They're pulling people out of their houses," he said. "They're asking them for proof of citizenship because they're brown or black. That is, I mean, a country that I don't think any of us should accept and a president we should not accept."

President Donald Trump has suggested that Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker should "be in jail" for objecting to the National Guard deployment, claiming they were enabling crime.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem agreed with President Trump, adding, "Any elected official that allows this to happen and gives cover to those kind of individuals who are perpetuating murder should absolutely be prosecuted, in my opinion."

