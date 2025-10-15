Hegseth’s plane diverted to UK due to crack in windshield

The plane carrying Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made an "unscheduled landing" in the United Kingdom due to a crack in the aircraft's windshield.

It's unclear what caused the crack in the windshield, but a spokesperson from the Department of Defense said the plane landed safely and no one was injured.

On the way back to the United States from NATO’s Defense Ministers meeting, Secretary of War Hegseth’s plane made an unscheduled landing in the United Kingdom due to a crack in the aircraft windshield. The plane landed based on standard procedures and everyone onboard, including… — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) October 15, 2025

Hegseth was in Brussels for a gathering of NATO defense ministers. During the meeting, Hegseth called on all member nations to turn the alliance’s new 5% defense spending increase into tangible action.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Hydraulic issue forces Marine One to make unplanned landing at UK airfield

He added that Ukraine remains central to NATO’s strategy in deterring aggression.

Several NATO members outlined recent contributions to Ukraine’s military capability. The United Kingdom said it has delivered about 85,000 drones to Ukraine in the past six months. The Netherlands has also pledged $100 million toward expanding Ukraine’s drone operations.

The push for greater military support comes ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington on Friday to meet with President Donald Trump.