At least 3 dead, 11 injured in UPS plane crash in Louisville

A UPS cargo plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday evening, killing at least three people and injuring 11 others, officials said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, UPS Flight 2976 went down around 5:15 p.m. local time after departing the airport. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said two businesses were hit when the plane crashed, and two employees are missing.

The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 was headed to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu when it crashed. The cause remains under investigation.

"This is an incredible tragedy that our community will never forget," said Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg. "We are so thankful for our brave first responders who have flooded the scene to help try and control the fire and provide support for any victims on the ground.

The FAA said both the agency and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport remains closed while crews continue firefighting and investigation efforts.

