FBI plans to release jail video from night of Jeffrey Epstein’s death

After years of speculation and conspiracy theories surrounding the death of Jeffrey Epstein, the FBI announced Thursday that it plans to release surveillance footage from the jail where he died.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino told "Fox & Friends" that the video shows Epstein alone in his Manhattan jail cell at the time of his death.

“There's no one there but him,” Bongino said.

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial in New York on

sex trafficking charges.

Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel have both stated they support releasing the footage to the public. The surveillance video has been referenced in court documents since Epstein’s death, and its contents have been described in public reports, though the full footage has never been made widely available.

Federal officials did not provide a timeline for when the video will be released.

Epstein’s death at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York sparked widespread speculation and fueled years of misinformation online. Multiple investigations have affirmed that he died by suicide, though critics have pointed to lapses in jail protocol and surveillance as grounds for continued scrutiny.

