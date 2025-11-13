Melania Trump's ‘Be Best’ initiative expands to support for youth leaving foster care

The Trump administration is setting new pathways for youth aging out of the foster care system under First Lady Melania Trump’s ‘Be Best’ initiative.

President Donald Trump signed the executive order, alongside the First Lady, Thursday.

"I predict this small spark today will ignite a profound and lasting nationwide movement. Our united resolve will foster a thriving future filled with compassion and innovation. Together, we will illuminate the pathway for today's foster children to become tomorrow's builders. And tomorrow's builders will foster the future of America's legacy,” the First Lady said.

The order establishes the “Fostering the Future” initiative. The order states it will develop partnerships with public, private, non profit, faith and educational sectors to create education and work opportunities. It will plan for an online platform to provide guidance and plans. It will provide more access to education and training vouchers and expand scholarships.

“Under this major new initiative, great American companies and institutions will be signing a pledge to invest in teaching, training and mentoring America's youth who are transitioning out of the foster care system. This will help provide jobs, education and personal development opportunities to fantastic young people who truly need and deserve them,” President Trump said.

Under ‘Fostering the Future,’ the First Lady’s platform says the initiative will secure educational opportunities and scholarships. “Scholarship recipients will learn in a supportive environment, gaining knowledge critical to realizing job security within the technology sector. By providing access to a computer science education, these individuals will be prepared to enter the workforce and ultimately reach financial independence,” the website states.

The order also directs “modernizing” of the system. It orders Health and Human Services to update policies and transparency of child welfare data, modernize information systems and expand use of technology include artificial intelligence.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner says the agency will host round table discussions with the Treasury Department, HHS, the private sector and faith based groups that he says “will help us as it pertains to crafting great policy for our youth going forward.”

“We'll be concentrating on not just housing stability, but also financial literacy, because it's one thing to help people get a house, but it's another thing to help people understand, what are the finances behind it? And so we're very excited about that. And then, from a policy and legislative standpoint, we'll be working on those issues too,” said Sec. Turner.

There are around 400,000 youth in foster care, with about 20,000 aging out each year, according to the Department of Education.

“I encourage all of our foster youth that are aging out, or getting ready to age out, or will be aging out, is that we see you and you will not be forgotten. And we're going to work very, very hard to make sure that they're on a pathway to be successful in their life,” Turner added.

Previously, the First Lady cemented $25 million in the FY26 budget to help youth aging out of the foster care system, while President Trump also issued a proclamation designating May as National Foster Care Month.