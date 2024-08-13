California, South Carolina may be joining list of states to restrict cellphones in schools

As summer break comes to a close and kids across the United States prepare to head back to school, California and South Carolina could soon join the growing list of states to limit cellphone use in the classroom.

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a letter Tuesday to every school district in the state urging officials to implement cellphone restrictions ahead of the upcoming school year. The governor said that he is currently working with lawmakers on a broader state-wide school cellphone ban, but in the meantime called on districts to take action immediately to curb "the pervasive use of smartphones in schools."

"Every classroom should be a place of focus, learning, and growth," Newsom wrote. "Working together, educators, administrators, and parents can create an environment where students are fully engaged in their education, free from the distractions on the phones and pressures of social media."

Meanwhile, education officials in South Carolina are considering school cellphone restrictions of their own. Lawmakers in the state passed a rule this summer that requires schools to implement a cellphone policy adopted by the State Board of Education, or risk losing state funding.

The model proposal states that any previous individual school policy to restrict cellphone use would be "superseded" by the new guidelines. A vote on the new proposal has been postponed until next month to give officials more time to finalize details.

A handful of other states have either passed or are considering legislation to limit cellphones in the classroom. Some kids and parents say they understand why restrictions are being implemented. But some others aren't on board with the changes.

"I get it, like, if it’s school hours and you can’t have a phone, because I know it’s a distraction," high school student Gemma Ubrik told Scripps News Kansas City after her school district approved a new cellphone policy this month.

One mother, Jessica Frith, also said she was in favor of the new policy. However, as a parent, she has safety concerns.

"Like if something happens, I’d want to be able to contact my kid," Frith said.