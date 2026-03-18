'Designer Xanax' banned nationwide after 22 states urged DEA to change its rules

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration this week formally added bromazolam to the federal schedule of controlled substances, following a push from a 22-state coalition that called on the Trump Administration to act, Coleman announced.

The Schedule I designation gives law enforcement across the country new authority to crack down on bromazolam and increases awareness of the drug's potentially deadly effects, Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman said. The Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy reported 48 overdose deaths in 2024 involving bromazolam.

Known as "Designer Xanax," bromazolam is passed off as prescription pills commonly used to treat conditions such as anxiety disorders, insomnia, and seizures. Sold on the streets and online, the drug has proven to be both highly potent and potentially lethal, especially when combined with opioids or other central nervous system depressants, a release from Coleman read.

Coleman was part of a 21-state coalition last year calling on the DEA to schedule the drug. After the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force sounded the alarm, Coleman urged Kentucky health officials to immediately ban the drug in the Commonwealth.

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"Through zealous collaboration among our outstanding partners in Kentucky law enforcement, health officials and the Trump Administration, we've successfully banned bromazolam nationwide," Coleman said. "We must continue to run faster to counter the deadly drug threat, and I'm grateful to all those who helped protect Kentucky families."

Scott Hardcorn, director of the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force, credited Coleman's leadership in pushing for the rescheduling.

"We commend Attorney General Coleman for his strong leadership, decisive action, and unwavering commitment to public safety in leading the charge for the rescheduling of bromazolam. His efforts have had an immediate and meaningful impact -- not only strengthening communities across the Commonwealth of Kentucky, but also contributing to the protection of citizens nationwide," Hardcorn said.

DEA Assistant Administrator Cheri Oz, Diversion Control Division, said the move was aimed at getting ahead of a rapidly evolving threat.

"The emergency scheduling of bromazolam is a decisive step to get ahead of a rapidly evolving threat. We will not wait for more lives to be put at risk," Oz said. "This action closes dangerous gaps, disrupts access, and gives law enforcement and public health partners the tools they need to respond. Protecting our communities from emerging drugs is a top priority, and we will continue to act swiftly to stay ahead of those who seek to exploit them."

This article was originally published by the Scripps News Group station in Lexington.