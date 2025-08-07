Unarmed bystander subdues mass shooting suspect at Georgia military base

Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll announced that an unarmed bystander subdued the suspect who allegedly shot five soldiers at a Georgia military base.

"They were unarmed and ran at and tackled an armed person who they knew was actively shooting their buddies, their colleagues, their fellow soldiers," Driscoll said. "Another soldier jumped on top of the person to subdue them until federal law enforcement was able to arrive."

Brig. Gen. John Lubas, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, identified the suspect as 28-year-old Sgt. Quornelius Radford, an automated logistics sergeant assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team. Radford, from Jacksonville, Florida, has been stationed at Fort Stewart since 2022.

Driscoll noted that six soldiers risked their lives to treat the wounded and prevent the suspected gunman from injuring any additional individuals.

"Other soldiers immediately, using the training that they had developed over years and years, started to take care of mass casualties," he said. "We are so grateful for this community and all that it does for our soldiers and their families."

Officials did not provide details regarding the suspected gunman's motive, stating that the investigation is ongoing.

Army officials confirmed that possessing a personal firearm on base is a violation of regulations.

Three of the soldiers who were wounded were released from the hospital on Wednesday. As of Thursday morning, one soldier continues to receive inpatient care but could be released this weekend. Officials also reported that one additional victim faces a "longer road" to recuperation but is expected to fully recover.