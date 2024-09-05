Suspected Georgia high school shooter charged with 4 counts of murder

A 14-year-old is charged with four counts of felony murder in connection to the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Colt Gray is expected to appear in court on Friday, the agency said.

Authorities believe Gray opened fire at the high school on Wednesday, killing two students and two teachers. Nine others were injured.

"This is day 2 of a very complex investigation & the integrity of the case is paramount," the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement on X. "We ask for the public’s patience as we work to ensure a successful prosecution & justice for the victims."

The FBI revealed on Wednesday that local authorities had interviewed the teen in 2023 after receiving anonymous tips about online threats to commit a school shooting. The agency said the boy denied making the threats and his father said his son didn't have "unsupervised" access to hunting guns in the house.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

