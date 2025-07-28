Police are investigating an active shooting situation in Midtown Manhattan

Officials are investigating an active shooting incident in Midtown Manhattan in New York City on Monday evening, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Monday.

New Yorkers: there is an active shooter investigation taking place in Midtown right now.



Please take proper safety precautions if you are in vicinity and do not go outside if you are near Park Avenue and East 51st Street. https://t.co/eONqAtCQ1q — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) July 28, 2025

In messages on social media, police warned those nearby to avoid East 52 Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue, a block in the Midtown East neighborhood of Manhattan.

Police say heavy traffic and slowdowns are expected where emergency vehicles will be trying to access the area.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Authorities have not yet released additional details.

This is a developing story. Stay with Scripps News for continued updates.