New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd shot in Manhattan; police release images of suspect

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd is in the hospital after being shot in the stomach early Sunday morning outside a Manhattan business.
The New York Police Department said a 29-year-old man, who the mayor's office confirmed was Boyd, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the stomach around 2 a.m. on West 38 Street.
The Jets issued a statement acknowledging they were aware of the situation but declined to comment further.
NYPD's Crime Stoppers page posted surveillance images of a suspect in the shooting incident. The suspect fled the scene on foot, wearing black clothes and carrying a black bookbag.
Boyd has played for four NFL teams since entering the league in 2019. He has been sidelined this season, his first with the Jets, for a shoulder injury. He previously played college football at the University of Texas.