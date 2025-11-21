Florida deputy killed, others injured in shooting while trying to serve eviction

A deputy was killed, and at least two other people were injured when law enforcement attempted to serve an eviction notice Friday morning near Florida's Vero Beach.

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said three deputies were serving an eviction notice to 37-year-old Michael Halberstam, when Halberstam retrieved a weapon and began firing at the deputies.

Flowers said that Deputy Terri Mashkow, 47, was killed in the line of duty. Mashkow was with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office for over 25 years.

Another deputy was shot in the shoulder and is recovering at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce. A locksmith who was also on scene is in critical condition and is undergoing surgery.

Flowers said Halberstam is in critical condition and is undergoing surgery after at least two deputies fired at the suspect.

“[Halberstam] was not someone that was on our radar; this was not someone that we were actively engaged with," Flowers said. "This was a standard call for service."

Deputies say that seven calls had been placed by Halberstam's mother to the residence within the past month, leading to her choice to evict her son.

This is the second line-of-duty death in the 100 years of the agency's service.

