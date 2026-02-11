FBI intensifies search for Nancy Guthrie near her Tucson-area home

The FBI on Wednesday resumed searching near Nancy Guthrie’s home in the Catalina Foothills north of Tucson, Arizona.

The agency said it is conducting “extensive” searches along multiple roadways in the area as investigators continue to follow up on numerous leads.

One potential lead involves a new note that TMZ reported receiving. According to the outlet, the note demands one bitcoin — currently valued at about $66,000 — in exchange for information about the person involved in Guthrie’s disappearance. TMZ said it forwarded the note to the FBI.

RELATED STORY | Ransom deadline passes as search continues for Savannah Guthrie’s mother

The development comes as investigators intensify efforts to locate Guthrie, the mother of “Today” show co-host Savannah Guthrie, who authorities believe was taken from her home against her will.

On Tuesday, the FBI released videos and images of a masked individual outside Nancy Guthrie's Tucson-area home on the morning she disappeared. The individual, who is armed, is seen walking up to the front door and trying to cover the doorbell camera.

FBI Masked individual at Nancy Guthrie's home before her disappearance.

Hours after the images were released, Scripps News confirmed that a small amount of money was deposited into the bitcoin wallet identified in the original ransom note sent to KGUN, the Scripps station in Tucson, as well as another TV station and TMZ.

The source of the deposit is unknown, and because it is so small, it does not appear to be an attempt to pay the ransom, which was several million dollars.

RELATED STORY | Man detained in Guthrie disappearance released, says he ‘didn’t do anything’

Not long after the deposit was made, a man was detained south of Tucson. He was released several hours later and told the Scripps News Group that he was asked about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, insisting he had no idea who she was and had nothing to do with her abduction.