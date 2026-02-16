'I’m beyond broken': Diary in Epstein files details abuse girl says she endured

A diary written by a young girl details graphic accounts of abuse involving convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The handwritten pages describe trauma she says she endured.

Scripps News Numerous diary entries from an Epstein victim.

“I think the diary was one of the most striking pieces of evidence that I've come across in the probably tens of thousands of pages of the Epstein files that I've reviewed thus far,” said Eliza Orlins, a career public defender who has been reviewing the Epstein files. “I found it incredibly disturbing.”

Dozens of diary pages that were made public in the release of Epstein-related investigative materials focus on what the girl describes as repeated abuse, including multiple pregnancies. She provides detailed accounts of childbirth with Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly in the room and of a baby, born alive, being taken away.

In one entry, she asks herself, “Why didn't I close my eyes fast enough?” She writes that Maxwell told her to “close my eyes” and “put her hands over my eyes.”

In a separate coded entry, she writes: “I can't bring myself to write what happened. I'm beyond broken. I only got 10 to 15 minutes to hold and feed her before they took her. She is mine. I want her back.”

An image of a sonogram is glued to the same undated page. She goes on to refer to multiple pregnancies.

Scripps News A sonogram in a diary written by an Epstein victim.

“Tomorrow is the halfway ultrasound for Jeffrey. This one stuck. After they took the first baby who survived in the early miscarriage, I think it was called, I no longer feel like a person, but a vessel. Will they take this one too?”

In a style reminiscent of teenage scrapbook collages, the girl glued magazine words onto pages to describe her abuse.

Scripps News Numerous diary entries from an Epstein victim.

“She was basically a sex slave,” Orlins said. “She was put through forced birth. She was put through so much trauma and horror.”

Other pages are filled with prayers asking to be released from what she calls “torture and hell.”

To date, there are no known related investigations or charges connected to the girl who wrote the diary.

“We all should be screaming and yelling and talking about why there weren't investigations, you know, why there weren't certain searches, why prosecutions weren't brought, why sweetheart deals were given,” Orlins said.

It is unclear what happened to the baby or who the father is. Scripps News reached out to the law firm representing the survivor. The firm declined to comment, and Scripps News does not know the survivor’s identity.