Epstein files include powerful men, from Bill Gates to Howard Lutnick

The names of powerful men appear throughout more than 3 million pages of investigative material related to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

One of those individuals is Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. A 2012 email from Epstein to Lutnick says, “Nice seeing you,” suggesting the two may have met.

Lutnick has denied visiting with Epstein and previously said they had not spoken since 2005.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates also appears multiple times in the files connected to Epstein. One email references extramarital affairs and sexually transmitted diseases. Gates has denied the allegations.

RELATED STORY | From Elon Musk to the former Prince Andrew, a who’s who of powerful men are named in Epstein files

The documents are among the most damaging for Britain’s former Prince Andrew. Images in the files show him on top of a female whose face is redacted.

British billionaire Richard Branson emailed Epstein in 2013, telling him, “Any time you're in the area would love to see you as long as you bring your harem.” Branson’s team has downplayed the nature of their relationship.

Dr. Peter Attia, a newly hired contributor at CBS News and an anti-aging physician, also appears in the files. Emails show Attia asked to visit Epstein’s island. A 2015 email reads, “You know, the biggest problem with becoming friends with you, the life you lead is so outrageous, and yet I can't tell a soul.”

Other messages are more vulgar, though Attia has denied any criminal involvement related to Epstein.

RELATED STORY | DOJ releases millions of Epstein records, many lacking context or corroboration

Film director Brett Ratner, who directed Melania Trump’s newly released documentary, is also shown in a photo with Epstein and a woman whose face is redacted.

Being pictured with Epstein or named in the investigative files is not necessarily evidence of wrongdoing.

However, under the Epstein Transparency law, the Department of Justice is required to explain every redaction in the files, but it has not done so.

Victims have criticized the redactions, with many saying information that could protect powerful men has been withheld, while victims’ personal information has not always been shielded. In a letter to a judge on Monday, the Justice Department said it has removed items containing victims’ names and will review the redactions again.