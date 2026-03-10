Canadian police investigating gunfire that hit US consulate in Toronto

Canadian police are investigating reports that the United States consulate in downtown Toronto was hit by gunfire early on Tuesday morning. No injuries have been reported.

Toronto police said Tuesday they responded to reports at around 5:30 a.m. that someone shot a gun at the U.S. consulate. In a post on social media, police said they were at the scene near University Avenue and Queen Street West.

“Evidence of a firearm discharge has been located,” police said in the post.

No suspect information has been released.

“The shooting that took place at the U.S. consulate early this morning is an absolutely unacceptable act of violence and intimidation aimed at our American friends and neighbors,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a statement.

“Everyone at all levels of government and across Canada needs to make clear that there is zero tolerance for this sort of intimidating and dangerous behavior.”

The shooting comes after two Toronto-area synagogues were struck by gunfire last weekend.

“The U.S. consulate was shot at. This comes after shootings at synagogues,” Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said. “This cannot stand. Toronto’s Jewish community has the right to practice their faith and culture and to live their day-to-day lives without fear, intimidation or violence. As we have seen too many times, antisemitic incidents spike when international incidents rise. It is never acceptable to target the Jewish community.”

Chow said there is heavy police presence on Tuesday at both the U.S. and Israeli consulates in Toronto.

The war in Iran has prompted large demonstrations outside the U.S. consulate, both in support and in protest.