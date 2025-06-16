3, including infant, killed in shooting at annual festival and carnival in Utah

Three people, including a baby, were killed in a shooting Sunday night at an annual festival and carnival held in West Valley City, Utah, during a dispute between two groups of people.

According to West Valley City spokesperson Roxeanne Vainuku, police at WestFest in Centennial Park spotted the groups of people getting into a verbal argument around 9:20 p.m.

As they approached the groups to break up the altercation, a 16-year-old boy pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots. One police officer returned fire at the suspect, but did not hit him.

In total, five people were injured in the gunfire, and three of them died from their wounds, officials said.

Watch: Witnesses recount shooting at West Fest that killed 3 people

An 18-year-old man, who Vainuku said is believed to have been in the opposing group from the shooter, was killed.

A 41-year-old woman and an 8-month-old child, who officials said were innocent bystanders, were also killed. They were also not connected to each other.

Two teenagers, a 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy. suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds to their arms. Police are working to find out if they were involved in either of the groups of people who were in the altercations.

The shooting suspect has been taken into custody.

Vainuku said there are also several witnesses being interviewed, but they believe there are more witnesses who left the scene. The police department is asking those with any information to contact them.

The reason behind the argument is not yet clear, and officials said they have not confirmed whether it was gang-related at this time.

This story was originally published by Spencer Burt with the Scripps News Group in Salt Lake City.