13 protesters arrested outside Democratic National Convention in Chicago

The Chicago Police Department says it arrested 13 people during a protest outside the Democratic National Convention on Monday.

More than 4,000 protesters, many of whom were speaking out against the war in Gaza, gathered at Chicago's Union Park on Monday and marched toward the United Center.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said at one point, a group of "agitators" splintered off from the larger demonstration and began tearing down a section of security fencing.

As officers tried to control the situation, Snelling said they were hit with pepper spray and water bottles. The police superintendent added that the officers showed "great restraint" and were able to get control of the situation. It's unclear what charges the protesters face.

The National Lawyers Guild of Chicago, which has offered to represent protesters who were arrested, alleged officers were "aggressive and, at times, violent." Snelling disputed those claims on Tuesday, saying the officers "responded perfectly."

"I just could not be more proud of how they responded," he said.

Snelling added that there is body-camera footage of the encounters, which resulted in no major injuries on both sides.

Law enforcement said the breach did not present a risk to convention attendees. However, they noted that the area was fortified ahead of more planned protests.

