Body recovered in Virginia identified as missing sailor Angelina Resendiz

A body recovered in a wooded area near an elementary school in Norfolk, Virginia, Monday night has been identified as missing sailor Angelina Resendiz.

The Resendiz family received confirmation that the remains located by law enforcement Monday are Angelina's, according to a statement from Esmerelda Castle, Angelina Resendiz's mother, shared Tuesday.

The medical examiner's office says the cause and manner of Resendiz's death are still pending.

In her statement, Castle takes issue with how she was informed of her daughter's disappearance. She says she learned that her daughter was missing through Angelina's staff and media coverage, rather than official channels.

Castle also criticized the Navy's handling of her daughter's case, saying, "[Resendiz's] colleagues, friends, and even authorities knew she was missing, but the response was minimal, and after her friends filed a missing person’s report when her commander would not, they showed little compassion or understanding. This callousness led to [Resendiz's] death, which cannot be tolerated."

The 21-year-old was last seen at her barracks at Naval Station Norfolk on May 29.

About two weeks later, on Monday night, where the eastern side of Richard Bowling Elementary School faces a residential neighborhood, officials were seen walking in and out of the wooded area a few steps away.

Scene footage from NCIS investigation

Dozens of bystanders watched for hours, boxed out by police tape, some streaming the scene live on social media as investigators recovered Resendiz's body and transported her away to the Norfolk medical examiner for identification.

Many speculated that the body was, indeed, Resendiz, though the information was not publicized until Tuesday following her family's confirmation.

Late Tuesday, it was announced that a Navy sailor, who was not identified, has been held in "pretrial confinement" in connection with Resendiz's death. Charges are pending, according to NCIS.

Neighbors in the community like Landon Smith say his heart goes out to Angelina's grieving family. "It's unfortunate. We are all shocked because it's pretty much quiet out here, and I don't know what to say about it. I just wish the family and best, and we can all move forward, and we all need to be watching out for each other out here."

The Scripps News Group in Norfolk spoke with Resendiz's mother over the weekend after she traveled to Hampton Roads from Texas seeking answers in her daughter's disappearance.

Castle said investigators conducted multiple interviews, took DNA samples, and reassured her of their confidence in finding Angelina.

When asked if there was a possibility that Angelina left without permission, Castle indicated that investigators do not believe this to be the case.

After visiting Angelina's barracks, Castle reported that her daughter's belongings suggested she did not leave for good.

"Her fan was still on, and she had personal items like food and a yoga mat untouched," she noted. Castle also mentioned that no money has been spent from Angelina's accounts since the day she went missing.

The family says Angelina has experienced mental health struggles in the past. Investigators said they had looked into her mental health history, particularly a period last year when she faced suicidal thoughts. However, Castle emphasized that they believe her daughter's current situation is different.

This story was originally published by Danielle Saitta and web staff with Scripps News Group in Norfolk.