Person of interest sought in 'active shooter' incident in Kentucky

Authorities in Kentucky are searching for a person of interest in an "active shooter" incident near I-75 in Laurel County, which is about 80 miles south of Lexington.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate 32-year-old Joseph Couch, who they believe is armed and dangerous.

The sheriff's office said earlier that "numerous" people were shot in the incident. The mayor of nearby London, Kentucky, said in a Facebook Live that there were at least seven people injured as a result of the incident. However, he added while multiple people were shot, some were injured in a vehicle crash.

Saint Joseph London hospital released a statement saying, "We are devastated by the events that occurred along 75 in Laurel County, Kentucky Saturday night. We're thinking of our friends and neighbors during this difficult time and praying for those who have been impacted. Saint Joseph London received multiple patients and is treating them for minor injuries."

Interstate 75 was shut down for about two hours following the shooting but has since reopened.

Meanwhile, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he was receiving updates about the shooting and would provide more information as it becomes available.

"I am receiving initial reports from the Kentucky State Police and our Office of Homeland Security — together we are actively monitoring the situation and offering support in any way possible," Beshear stated. "Please pray for everyone involved."

