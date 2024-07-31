University of Michigan Health-Sparrow celebrates its therapy dogs

University of Michigan Health-Sparrow celebrated the vital contributions of its therapy dogs on Tuesday.

The event included treats, new leashes, and plaques to honor the dogs and their handlers

Sparrow is currently home to thirteen certified therapy dogs.

These therapy dogs are so much more than just cute. I'm your neighborhood reporter Ava Zanglin at Sparrow celebrating working dogs that support their patients and promote mental health awareness.

On Tuesday, the University of Michigan Health-Sparrow honored some very special guests for their remarkable impact.

“It doesn’t get much better than this, an ice cream social for our four-legged beloved volunteers,” said Margaret Dimond.

The therapy dogs and their handlers were treated to new leashes, upgraded trading cards, doggy ice cream, and a plaque recognizing their contributions.

“I think that the dogs enjoy it just as much as the people do,” said Connie Botke.

“There’s just not a downside to having therapy dogs in the hospital; if I could, I’d have fifty to a hundred,” said Dimond.

Among the celebrated volunteers is Golden Retriever Prix, a "Hero" in the Morris Animal Foundation Golden Lifetime Study, who has been a part of the Sparrow team since 2017.

“We need, we have, you know, again thirteen, but we need another ten to twenty more. We’re trying to celebrate our volunteers and also celebrate potential volunteers,” said Dimond.

Handler Connie Botke and her dog Georgia said as soon as they step through the hospital doors, their impact is felt.

“There is not a moment that were in the hospital that we aren't interacting with somebody,” said Botke.