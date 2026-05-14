Unite to Face Addiction Rally marks tenth year at Michigan State Capitol

Lansing, MI. - Hundreds of advocates gathered at the Michigan State Capitol today for the tenth annual Unite to Face Addiction Rally, proving that the fight against addiction doesn't have to be a lonely battle.

WATCH BELOW: CAPITOL RALLY AGAINST ADDICTION

CAPITOL RALLY AGAINST ADDICTION

As bagpipes echoed from the Capitol lawn, a solemn ceremony took place at the rally. Carnations were placed at the steps of the Capitol, honoring lives lost to addiction.

For ten years, the gathering has been transforming an isolating struggle into a group effort.

Scott Masi, one of the founders of Unite to Face Addiction Michigan and someone who is in long-term recovery himself, said the event is:

"...a way to put a face and a voice to recovery."

Masi said it takes a community to make that possible.

"It takes a community to surround people and support them in their struggles," Masi said.

Masi said the rally draws representation from almost every county in the state of Michigan.

"Every year, it continues to grow... every year, we've added more to it," Masi said.

Troy Ude, a community program manager at New Paths and a long-term recoverer from alcohol use disorder, said events like this can counter addiction's isolating nature.

"Addiction wants to isolate, separate, stigmatize, and coming together in a movement and join in unity is what recovery is all about....Recovery happened in connection, we don't recover isolated and separated, and that's where the addiction disease takes you," Ude said.

Ude said being a part of movements like this has been impactful in his own recovery journey, and spoke to how powerful shared hope can be.

"I love the acronym H.O.P.E - hold on pain ends, and that's what we experience when we come together, because if one person can do it, another person can do it," Ude said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

