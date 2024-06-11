Watch Now
UAW president accused of retaliation, interfering with federal investigation

Posted at 11:15 AM, Jun 11, 2024

(WXMI) — United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain is accused of retaliating against the union’s secretary treasurer.

Fain has been investigated by an independent federal watchdog since February, according to a report by Reuters.

That report says the UAW secretary treasurer was reluctant to approve some funds for Fain and his office, resulting in alleged retaliation from Fain.

Another report by CNBC says Fain and other union leaders face accusations of interfering with that investigation.

Fain became UAW’s president last year. He led a six-week-long strike against the Big Three automakers in Detroit during the fall.

