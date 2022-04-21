Two people sent to hospital following Albion house fire

ALBION, Mich. — Two people were sent to the hospital Thursday morning after a fire broke out at a house in Calhoun County.

According to the Albion Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page, crews were called to the 200 block of West Chestnut Street around 4:30 a.m.

Albion Department of Public Safety (via Facebook) Albion firefighters

When crews arrived, first responders reported the fire was coming from the first-floor windows in the back corner of the house.

The Albion Department of Public Safety says that even though the fire was extinguished quickly, the house sustained fire, water and heavy smoke damage.

The department also says two people had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials don’t believe it to be suspicious at this time.

