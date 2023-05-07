Two more horses euthanized after injuries leading up to Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is plagued by two more horses dyingat Churchill Downs on Saturday.

That brings the total number in recent days to seven.

Chloe’s Dream, a 3-year-old gelding, and Freezing Point, a 3-year-old colt, were injured in the undercard races and euthanized.

Chloe's Dream injured his right front knee, and Freezing Point suffered a left ankle injury in the Pat Day Mile, according to the Associated Press.

The sport of horse racing is already dealing with doping suspensions, and new rules are set to go into place later this month.

On Friday, Churchill Downs announced that trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. had been suspended after two horses trained by him died in the last week.

In a statement, Churchill Downs called the deaths of Parents Pride on Saturday and Chasing Artie on Tuesday "highly unusual" and "sudden."

Besides the two horses trained by Joseph that died, two other horses sustained musculoskeletal injuries and were euthanized.

According to Churchill Downs, Wild on Ice died April 27 after training on the dirt track, and Take Charge Briana died Tuesday after training on the turf track.

Hours prior to the horses’ deaths, Mage, a 15-1 shot, won the Kentucky Derby.

