Trump's D.C. court date forced some weddings to reschedule

Former President Donald Trump arrived in Washington, D.C., on Thursday to be arraigned, facing charges related to alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Many who were using the same court for other more routine services were notified of changes to their plans.

For couples hoping to be married on Thursday at Washington's E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse, many likely received notifications at various times that they would have to come on another date to complete their ceremonies.

One lucky couple, who spoke to Kellan Howell of Scripps News, was married just in time — and while the skies were somewhat clearer on Thursday. The court was able to keep their scheduled appearance in place for them.

Patrick Morang and Olaide Oyetayo met six years ago in Boston when they began talking on a dating app. They started dating in person three years after they met.

In December 2021, they moved to Washington, D.C. so they could be closer to their friends and family, Morang said.

About three months ago Patrick and Olaide made the choice to have a civil ceremony. They decided they would host a reception later this year. Patrick said they had scheduled their ceremony in court a few weeks ago as speculation still swirled that former President Trump could be arraigned in D.C. at any time.

"We were nervous about today's arraignment canceling our wedding when we heard the date and time earlier this week," Morang said

Into the afternoon, around when Trump arrived to the court house, the skies clouded and rain started to fall. The court would be closed soon after, and weddings would have to be completed on another day.

Messages to the court from Scripps News were not immediately returned, and it was unclear how many couples had their marriage appointments rescheduled or canceled from their original Thursday times.

Patrick and Ola, as he calls his newlywed wife, arrived at 10:30 a.m. ET for their 11:30 a.m. ceremony.

He said, "The Marriage Bureau employee told us we were lucky as they were closing at noon due to potential issues and crowds outside. They canceled all ceremonies after 12 p.m."

"We actually didn't know what courthouse Trump was going into but the Marriage Bureau employee told us to walk outside the level we were on and it was going to be behind the building," he said.

Ola and Patrick said they went outside to see the crowd gathering.

He joked, saying he wanted to "welcome them to our wedding."

They were congratulated by the gaggles of reporters as they walked by.

"It definitely made for a memorable day!!!"

It’s a big day at the district courthouse in DC where Trump will be arraigned. but life goes on! This couple just got married! They said they were very lucky to keep their ceremony time… other ceremonies scheduled for later today have been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/NE6Abpd96O — Kellan Howell (@kellanhowell) August 3, 2023

This has been the third indictment for Trump since his time in the White House ended.

The former president is scheduled to appear again in court on Aug. 28 for the same case, though he does not have to appear in person.

It's unclear how much of a schedule disruption that next appearance may cause, or if preparations are being made to rework the docket.

In April, Trump faced criminal charges in New York, causing some scheduling fears for couples hoping to become newlyweds that day. Some were able to say their vows in the hours before the former president arrived to be arraigned before a Manhattan judge.

