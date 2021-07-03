Troy Merritt, Joaquin Niemann share 3rd round lead at Rocket Mortgage Classic

(WSYM) — Troy Merritt logged a hole-in-one on his way to the shared lead after the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Joaquin Niemann, who shared the lead after the second round, is still tied atop the leaderboard.

Both players will tee off just after 2 p.m. Sunday looking to win the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Merritt shot a -5 (67) and is now -14 on the tournament. Niemann shot a -4 and is also at -4.

They're followed by Cam Davis and Hank Lebioda tied at -13 in third place, Brandon Hagy at -12 in 5th place and six people are tied for 6th place at -11.