Tropical Storm Idalia forms, expected to hit Florida as hurricane

Tropical Storm Idalia has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to hit Florida as a hurricane in the coming days.

Current projections have Idalia reaching hurricane status on Tuesday and making landfall in Florida on Wednesday.

A tropical storm warning is currently in effect for the eastern tip of the Yucatán Peninsula and for the western province of Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center. There are no watches or warnings for the continental U.S. at this time, but that could change as early as Sunday afternoon or evening. The western peninsula of Florida is where the storm is projected to hit as a hurricane, the NHC said. It could bring maximum winds of 90 mph.

"If you're anywhere along the Florida western peninsula — so let's say from about Fort Meyers northward to the pan handle — you really have got to be paying attention even if you're outside of the cone," said National Hurricane Center Deputy Director Jamie Rhome in a live video on YouTube. "The hazards are going to extend away from the center."

After the storm hits Florida, it will move into the southeast U.S., towards Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, Rhome said. The exact track of the storm will continue to change.

On Saturday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for much of the state.

