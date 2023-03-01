Tripadvisor travelers ranked the 25 best beaches in the world—and one of them is in the continential US

Picture this: You are lounging on a beach towel, with a good book — and maybe a cocktail — in hand. All you can hear is the sound of waves crashing against the sand and a few excited shouts and giggles from fellow beach-goers. As the sun warms your skin, you get up and take a refreshing dip in the water.

This dreamy scenario can easily become a reality — with a little planning and research.

Fortunately, your fellow travelers have already done much of the heavy lifting for you. This week, Tripadvisor released its annual ranking of the best beaches in the world for 2023 — and the destinations that made the list will make you want to plan your next vacation ASAP.

To come up with the list, Tripadvisor studied tens of millions of reviews penned by real travelers over the last 12 months. After sifting through the data, they were able to determine global travelers’ top 10 favorite beaches on the planet — from Asia and Europe to Africa and the Americas.

“As a huge beach fan myself, I know the impossible-to-resist allure of sunshine and turquoise water — and certainly, there’s plenty of that on this year’s list,” says Tripadvisor’s Sarah Firshein in a statement. “Whether you’re looking to pack a windbreaker or a swimsuit, our list has something for a wide range of travelers—and it might even convince the most ardent beach skeptics to embrace some time on the sand.”

Need a little help deciding where to take your next trip? Take the advice of other travelers and start planning your itinerary to one of these top beaches around the world. You can check out the full list — and daydream about even more beaches — on Tripadvisor. And if you’re looking for a beach that’s a little closer to home, Tripadvisor also put together a list of the top beaches in the United States.

Adobe

Closest To Home: Siesta Beach in Siesta Key, Florida

Believe it or not, one of the top-rated beaches in the world is right here in the continental U.S. Head south to Florida’s Siesta Beach for wide stretches of white sand beaches, clear turquoise water and colorful sunsets. It came in No. 11 on TripAdvisor’s list of the best beaches in the world. If that’s not reason enough to spend spring break in Siesta Key, we don’t know what is!

Adobe

No Passport Required: Ka’anapali Beach in Maui, Hawaii

You don’t have to leave the country for a little rest and relaxation. Coming in at the No. 10 spot on Tripadvisor’s list, Ka’anapali Beach encompasses 3 miles of pristine white sand on Maui. With views of palm trees and the gorgeous blue water of the Pacific Ocean, this beach really is paradise. You may even spot turtles and whales while you’re here.

For Dramatic Views: Reynisfjara Beach in Vik, Iceland

Iceland may not be the first destination that comes to mind when you start fantasizing about a beach vacation, but travelers love Reynisfjara Beach all the same. Featuring dramatic rock formations and otherworldly black sand, the beach delivers absolutely stunning views. Puffins and various other seabirds like to call this beach home, too, so be sure to bring your binoculars and your camera. And if you’re a “Game of Thrones” fan, this spot may look familiar to you: The beach was a filming location for the show’s seventh season.

Adobe

For Wildlife Sightings: Baia do Sancho in Fernando de Noronha, Brazil

Travelers love Baia do Sancho so much that it earned the top spot on Tripadvisor’s 2023 list. One big reason? The abundant wildlife you might spot while vacationing here. Rays, dolphins, reef sharks, sea turtles and crabs make regular appearances on Baia do Sancho. Located on the island of Fernando de Noronha and accessible via ladder, the beach also has picturesque white sand beaches and aquamarine waters. One traveler even described it as a “pretty much postcard beach.”

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.