Travis and Jason Kelce finally get diplomas from University of Cincinnati

Travis and Jason Kelce celebrated receiving long-delayed college diplomas at a recent “ceremony” at their alma mater. And Travis marked the moment by chugging a beer.

The famous NFL brothers, who also record the “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast together, put on a live podcast and fundraising event at the University of Cincinnati’s Fifth Third Arena on April 11. This included university staff awarding both Kelces with diplomas.

Before being drafted into the NFL, the brothers played football at the University of Cincinnati: Travis from 2008-2012, and Jason from 2006-2010. Travis finished his requirements for a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies in 2022, and Jason earned a marketing degree. However, neither had attended a commencement ceremony to receive their diplomas.

The April 11 “ceremony” rectified the situation.

The official “New Heights” account posted a slow-mo capture of the moment on X.

In what turned out to be a moment that caused much online discussion, Travis Kelce shook the hand of University of Cincinnati president Neville Pinto. Then, he paused to chug a beer and throw the can to the ground before accepting his diploma from John Cunningham, the university’s athletic director, all while the Beastie Boys’ “(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party)” played.

You can see that moment in an X post below shared by Dan Hoard, a Cincinnati Bengals and University of Cincinnati sports radio announcer, captioned “Receiving a diploma…Travis Kelce style.”

Many social media commenters thought Travis’ move seemed uncouth. Others pointed out this was not a real commencement ceremony, but rather one put on by the Kelce brothers and the university for a special event.

In a direct response to one critic who questioned Travis Kelce’s “graduation antics,” Jason Kelce posted on X” “I know it looks like a graduation from the video, but this was actually at the end of a New Heights Live podcast that we put on to raise money for the University’s NIL,” he wrote, referring to Cincy Reigns, which provides support to student athletes.

“The university did this to poke fun at my brother and I for never really picking up our diplomas.”

And in case you were wondering, parents Ed and Donna Kelce were indeed in attendance. Congrats to the Kelce brothers for receiving their diplomas at last!

