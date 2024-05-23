Traveling for Memorial Day? There's some construction changes you need to know

Video shows what to expect when traveling this holiday weekend.

Memorial Day weekend is expected to have 1.3 million Michigan residents traveling.

MDOT announced they are lifting 55% of lane closures to ease the trip.

Memorial Day weekend is almost here. Here's what you need to know about traveling around Mid-Michigan.

MDOT announced Wednesday that they will be removing 55% of lane restrictions of road and bridge projects starting Friday at 3pm.

This is to give the estimated 1.3 million Michiganders expected to travel this weekend a bit of help fighting traffic and to ease the travel time.

In our neighborhoods, MDOT has shifted traffic along I-96 from Canal Street to Washington Road, leaving the Lansing Road ramp to eastbound I-96 closed.

M-99 will still have one lane closed in each direction and Washington Road and Billwood Highway are still closed.

Although they are lifting lane closures this weekend, you might still see some equipment nearby as well as the temporary lane shifts and shoulder closures.

In a statement, State Transportation Director Brad Wieferich said that it has never been more important to follow the signs in work zones. He urges drivers to follow the law and be patient, so that everyone makes it to their destination safely.

If you are still worried about the potential congestion on the roads, take a note from Justin here, who is planning on taking the scenic route with his family when going up North.

"We're taking the backroads and just taking our time," Justin says.

Once the holiday weekend is over, the projects will be back up and running.

