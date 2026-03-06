Tornadoes touch down in multiple West Michigan counties, says National Weather Service

WEST MICHIGAN — The first severe storms of the 2026 spring season rolled into West Michigan.

These storms were the reason FOX 17 issued a Weather Ready Alert for Friday, March 6.

Lindsey Whitaker sent FOX 17 video of a possible tornado hitting the Menards in Three Rivers. Watch that video below.

'It's roof just blew off!' Possible tornado strikes Menards store

All of the severe weather warnings by the National Weather Service in West Michigan have expired or been canceled as of 5:24 p.m.

Below is an archive of our coverage of the storm.

4:37 p.m. update

Southern Calhoun County is now under a Tornado Warning. A tornado was reported on the ground near Union City in Branch County, moving northeast.

If you are in the path of this storm, you are encouraged to seek shelter in your basement or interior room with no windows.

This warning is set to expire at 5:30 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Albion MI, Homer MI and Athens MI until 5:30 PM EST pic.twitter.com/2wjPgXktxR — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) March 6, 2026

4:27 p.m. update

The Tornado Warning for St. Joseph and Branch counties was adjusted again, moving further east into Branch County. This cell produced a tornado that touched down in the Three Rivers area, and radar shows there is still rotation present.

If you are in the path of this storm, you are encouraged to seek shelter in your basement or interior room with no windows.

Tornado Warning including Union City MI and Sherwood MI until 5:00 PM EST pic.twitter.com/0a5gbxzYIa — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) March 6, 2026

4:23 p.m. update

The southern portion of Calhoun County was placed under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. Up to quarter-sized hail and 50 mile per hour wind gusts are possible.

This warning is set to expire at 5:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Albion MI, Homer MI and Athens MI until 5:15 PM EST pic.twitter.com/Fi8lMqIy10 — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) March 6, 2026

4:19 p.m. update

The Tornado Warning in St. Joseph and Branch counties has been reduced in area. This cell produced a tornado that touched down in the Three Rivers area, and radar shows there is still rotation present.

If you are in the path of this storm, you are encouraged to seek shelter in your basement or interior room with no windows.

Tornado Warning continues for Mendon MI until 4:30 PM EST pic.twitter.com/rtUMwfCM58 — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) March 6, 2026

4:10 p.m. update

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in southeastern Kalamazoo County. Wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour and golf ball-sized hail are the main threats to that area.

The warning is set to expire at 5:00 p.m.

4:02 p.m. update

The National Weather Service reports a tornado is on the ground in St. Joseph County. Damage has been reported in Three Rivers and the cell is moving towards Mendon.

A new Tornado Warning has been issued for portions of St. Joseph and Branch counties until 4:30 p.m.

If you are in the path of this storm, you are encouraged to seek shelter in your basement or interior room with no windows.

Tornado Warning including Mendon MI until 4:30 PM EST pic.twitter.com/TRdDhtHqg0 — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) March 6, 2026

3:38 p.m. update

A new Tornado Warning was issued for parts of Cass and St. Joseph counties. This warning is set to expire at 4:15 p.m.

Radar-indicated rotation is present in the storm and quarter-sized hail is possible.

Tornado Warning including Three Rivers MI and Centreville MI until 4:15 PM EST pic.twitter.com/t2bs5pWiPM — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) March 6, 2026

3:30 p.m. update

The National Weather Service adjusted the Tornado Warning for parts of Cass and St. Joseph counties, reducing the number of neighborhoods included in the warning area. The warning is still set to expire at 3:45 p.m.

3:20 p.m. update

The National Weather Service set a Tornado Warning for parts of Cass and St. Joseph counties. The warning is set to expire at 3:45 p.m.

Radar-indicated rotation is present in the storm and quarter-sized hail is possible.

Tornado Warning including Cassopolis MI, Edwardsburg MI and Marcellus MI until 3:45 PM EST pic.twitter.com/yIZMVgWJKp — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) March 6, 2026

If you are in the path of this storm, you are encouraged to seek shelter in your basement or interior room with no windows.

