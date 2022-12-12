Tom Cruise Gets Golden Globe Nomination A Year After He Returns His 3 Statues

When the 2023 Golden Globe nominations came out Monday morning, Tom Cruise earned a nod as the producer of best picture nominee “Top Gun: Maverick.” However, just a year ago, Cruise returned the awards he’d previously won, in protest.

“Top Gun: Maverick” was one of many motion pictures to receive multiple nominations. (The film was nominated for the song “Hold My Hand.”) “The Banshees of Inisherin” drew the most nominations, with eight nods, including Best Picture in the musical or comedy category, followed by “Everything Everywhere All at Once” with six nominations.

Golden Globe Trophies Returned in Protest

Cruise made headlines last year when he returned the three Golden Globe trophies he had received over the years. The 60-year-old actor previously won two Golden Globes for best actor for his roles in “Jerry Maguire” and “Born on the Fourth of July,” and one for best supporting actor for his role in the 1999 film “Magnolia.”

AP Photo | Matt Sayles

In May 2021, Cruise returned the trophies to Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) headquarters after the organization was called out for a notable lack of diversity that followed an exposé in the Los Angeles Times citing unethical practices by the group. He was one of the first celebrities to respond to the controversy.

NBC, which had been the network that aired the award ceremony for decades, also announced it wouldn’t air the 2022 telecast unless the HFPA made significant changes. The organization held the ceremony via Twitter instead.

HFPA Committed to Change

Following the backlash, the HFPA pledged to make transformational changes, such as increasing the number of Black members and people of color, restricting gifts and payment committee members can receive and implementing racial and unconscious bias training.

Whether the modifications have been significant enough to make an impact remains to be seen. However, Entertainment Weekly reports that “multiple Hollywood insiders” anonymously said they don’t expect the Globes to regain their former recognition.

Brendan Fraser, nominated for his performance in “The Whale,” told GQ that he would not participate in the ceremony. Several years ago, the actor revealed that former HFPA president Philip Berk had allegedly groped him.

“Top Gun: Maverick” producer Jerry Bruckheimer did issue a statement.

“Thank you so much for this honor,” Bruckheimer said in the statement to Yahoo. “Top Gun: Maverick brought audiences back to theatres at a time when we needed entertainment the most. I am overjoyed to share this nomination with Paramount, Tom and the entire cast and crew who made this possible.”

Cruise has not yet commented on the nominations.

The complete list of 2023 Golden Globe nominations is available for viewing. The Jan. 10 ceremony, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, will be telecast on NBC.

By Tricia Goss, for Newsy.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.