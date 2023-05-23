Tom Brady reaches agreement to buy minority stake in Las Vegas Raiders

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady may finally be sticking by his decision to retire from the NFL, but that doesn't mean he's done with the league completely.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has reached an agreement to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, pending approval by the league.

"We're excited for Tom to join the Raiders, and it's exciting because he will be just the third player in the history of the National Football League to become an owner," Raiders principal owner Mark Davis told ESPN on Monday.

George Halas and Jerry Richardson are the other two player-owners.

At least 24 of the NFL's 32 owners will need to approve the deal to make it official.

Brady also has a 10-year, $375 million contract to join Fox as an NFL broadcaster next year. But his new agreement with the Raiders is not expected to impact his TV deal, sources told ESPN.

The Raiders expressed interest in signing Brady as a free agent when the team relocated from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020, but the 15-time pro bowler decided to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady announced his retirement from the NFL — for a second time — in February after three seasons with the team.

This is just the latest business venture for Brady, who launched a high-end athleisure clothing line last year to accompany his TB12 health and wellness brand. He's also a part owner of Davis' WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, after acquiring a stake in the club in March.

