Tips for Cleaning Nonstick Pans and Dishes

There’s nothing quite like cooking with a new nonstick pan. You can whip up scrambled eggs or sear a steak quickly and easily, without feeling like you need to pull your hair out afterward trying to scrape it clean. The food simply slides right out.

The trick to keeping nonstick pans in perfect shape all comes down to how you use them. Frying pans, in particular, are highly versatile, allowing you to create pancakes for breakfast, sauté veggies for lunch and cook chicken for dinner. However, misuse can cause it to get sticky, which defeats its purpose.

Though it’s easy to cook with, nonstick cookware materials require special care. Once damaged, even the best nonstick bakeware made with ceramic or polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) coating may be scarred for good.

How To Wash Nonstick Cookware

Even if the manufacturer says it’s dishwasher safe, experts suggest you hand wash instead. Let it cool first and then wash it immediately. The last thing you want to do is plunge it into cold water. That can warp and ruin the pan.

You also won’t need to ever let it soak. Cleaning nonstick items usually simply require a quick swipe to get rid of the bulk of the leftover food particles and then a short wash with warm soap and water.

How To Get Residue Off A Nonstick Pan

When heating an ingredient at a high temperature, such as a steak, the cooking oils can leave behind a residue. To clean a pan, let it cool first, then fill it with water and 1/2 cup of white vinegar. Bring it to a boil and watch the gunk float up to the top. Use a paper towel to skim it off, pour out the liquid and wash as usual. If you need additional elbow grease, use a nonabrasive nylon scrubber.

Treat Your Nonstick Pan Well

Only use utensils that won’t threaten the integrity of the nonstick surface, such as plastic or wood.

Before you turn on the heat, add a small amount of oil or butter and distribute it well.

You may need to season the pan periodically. Check your owner’s manual.

Dry your nonstick pots and pans before storing them in the cupboard.

If you’ve had your nonstick pan for years and it’s no longer doing the trick, it might be time to retire it. The average lifespan of nonstick cookware is about five years. If it’s peeling or pitted, it’s time to let it go.

What Else To Know About Nonstick Bakeware And Cookware

The best nonstick bakeware requires very little oil for cooking, allowing you to save on calories. You also won’t need any abrasive pads for cleaning. Anything scratchy can damage the coating.

Most nonstick bakeware is dishwasher-safe and able to withstand high temperatures. When shopping for a set, look for cookware that is non-toxic and PFOA-free.

If you’re in the market for a new set, check out our best nonstick bakeware picks that have been vetted by a team of experts.

Now that you know these nonstick tips nothing can get in your way! Help keep this trusted helper in excellent shape so it can continue to make your life in the kitchen easier.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.