Tim Burton shares image from set of ‘Beetlejuice 2’ as filming wraps

Say Beetlejuice three times, and a sequel will appear!

Well, it wasn’t quite that easy getting this film in the can, but Director Tim Burton just announced that “Beetlejuice 2” has wrapped. The filming was extensively delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike — less than two days of filming were needed to finish the project when the strike began on July 14.

“I feel grateful we got what we got,” Burton told The Independent in September. “Literally, it was a day and a half. We know what we have to do. It is 99% done.”

With the strike ended as of Nov. 9, Burton has officially announced that “Beetlejuice 2” is done shooting. He shared the news on his social media pages — and in doing so, he gave fans a look at the detailed new set for the Netherworld waiting room, which appeared in the first film and is apparently making a return.

“Beetlejuice 2” is a much-anticipated sequel to the 1988 horror-comedy. The movie has been more than a decade in the making. The final script was written by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who worked with Burton on “Wednesday” — and it sounds like it was a great experience to film.

“It’s so fun, it’s so great,” actor Michael Keaton told Empire. “And you know what it is? We’re doing it exactly like we did the first movie. There’s a woman in the great waiting room for the afterlife literally with a fishing line — I want people to know this because I love it — tugging on the tail of a cat to make it move.”

The sequel features many of the original’s cast, including Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder. Also joining the production are Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday,” “Scream”), who will play the role of Ryder’s daughter.

Burton said that making movies is exhausting, but he does like the people he works with, and making ‘Beetlejuice’ was a good time for him as well.

“On this last one, ‘Beetlejuice 2,’ I really enjoyed it,” Burton told The Independent. “I tried to strip everything and go back to the basics of working with good people and actors and puppets. It was kind of like going back to why I liked making movies.”

“Beetlejuice 2” is expected to be released on Sept. 6, 2024.

