This heavy duty garden cart is 47% off at Amazon right now

Whether you’re hauling firewood or transporting 50-pound bags of garden soil, a self-powered wagon will make the job exponentially easier. And this battery-powered Landworks Utility Cart is 47% off right now at Amazon.

Originally priced at $1,199.99, it’s now selling for $639.99, a savings of $560. Though there’s no need for a coupon or promo code, it is a limited time deal — and the site’s not telling how long it will last.

The 48-volt, brushless motor system runs on a rechargeable battery, so there are none of the fumes, mess or maintenance of a gas-powered motor. A full battery charge will give you two to five hours of use.

You can load 500 pounds onto this three-wheeled cart, and it has a hauling capacity of 1000 pounds uphill at a 15 degree angle. The wagon itself weighs 140 pounds, and its dimensions are 36.6 in by 25.6 in by 20.3 in. But if you need to haul something longer and wider, the side panels can be removed.

This powerful wheel barrow is made of rust-proof alloy steel, and you can haul flower pots, bags of cedar, logs, dirt, hay bales and anything else that needs to be transported across your property. Just flip the basket over to discharge the contents when you reach your destination.

Though assembly is required, customers on the site shared that putting it together was a straightforward process, and it came with a descriptive manual.

Out of 429 ratings, reviewers gave this utility cart an average of 4.2 stars out of 5. One reviewer called the cart “a real back saver” and shared that “it runs a long time on a charge.”

An 82-year-old reviewer named Linda called this utility cart “a complete game changer for me.”

Not only was she able to assemble it within an hour, but it was easy to operate. “It maintains control going down a grade with a load or empty, and is easy to maneuver,” she wrote. “This utility cart will afford me independence for years to come. I couldn’t be happier with this purchase.”

