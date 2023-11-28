These snowplows have creative names - and they're coming to our neighborhoods

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced its roster of snowplows across our states

Snowplows were named from recommendations by Michigan community

Website visitors can track active snowplows in our neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich - The Michigan Department of Transportation released the names of each snowplow across Michigan, and we don’t mean the drivers.

Created and submitted by people across the state, each snowplow truck in our neighborhoods has a name. As the snow is starting to pile up, MDOT has announced this years roster of over 300 snowplows.

Some of my favorite names from our Mid-Michigan region include, Ebenezer Scoop, Saul T. Streets, and Lightning McClean. If you visit the Mi Drive website, you can see exactly which snowplows are active in your area in real-time. You can even see a driver’s seat view.

You can check out the full list of names on the MDOT website. The trucks will be on route through early spring.