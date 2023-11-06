Watch Now
NewsNationalScripps News

Actions

There is a new No. 1 side dish this Thanksgiving

Stuffing was the No. 1 Thanksgiving side dish in 2022, but there is a new favorite, according to a nationwide survey.
There is a new No. 1 side dish this Thanksgiving
Shutterstock
There is a new No. 1 side dish this Thanksgiving
Posted at 11:36 AM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 11:37:01-05

In a survey of 5,000 Americans, stuffing — or dressing as it's called in some parts of the country — is no longer the No. 1 Thanksgiving side dish. 

According to the survey conducted by Campbell's, mashed potatoes is now the No. 1 side dish. It is the preferred side dish in 23 states, according to Campbell's. Six states consider stuffing to be the No. 1 side dish. 

Making a significant jump, macaroni and cheese jumped from No. 5 a year ago to No. 3 this year. Dropping a spot to No. 4 is yams, while also dropping a spot, green bean casserole is No. 5. 

And if you prefer side dishes over the entree, you're not alone. The poll found that 67% of respondents like side dishes more than entrees. The poll also showed that 54% of Americans would be content if they only had side dishes during holiday gatherings. 

SEE MORE: Holiday spending will be up this year, trade association says

On average, Americans will have five side dishes to go with their holiday meals. 

According to last year's poll, 98% of Americans plan to reheat Thanksgiving leftovers. 

According to Google Trends, searches for green beans slightly outpaced searches for stuffing and mashed potatoes last Thanksgiving. Mashed potatoes tended to create more search traffic in the Midwest, while those in the Northeast tended to search for stuffing. 

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2023
Scripps News Promo

Read more about Scripps News here