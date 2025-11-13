THE BUCK STOPS HERE: What hunters and non-hunters need to know for firearm season

MICHIGAN — For many Michiganders, Nov. 15 is like Christmas, Thanksgiving, and their birthday all rolled into one because it is the start of firearm deer season.

The two-week hunting season ends on November 30th, but there are several other seasons that allow for hunters to get out in the field in some way up until January 31st.

Michigan Hunting Season Dates:



Liberty (youth) Hunt: Sept. 13-14, 2025

Early Antlerless Firearm: Sept. 20-21, 2025

Independence Hunt: Oct. 16-19, 2025

Archery: Oct. 1 - Nov. 14 & Dec. 1 -Jan. 1, 2026

Extended Archery: Dec. 1 - Jan. 31, 2026, for select counties (Huron, Kent, Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Tuscola, Washtenaw & Wayne

Regular Firearm: Nov. 15-30, 2025

Muzzleloader: Dec. 5-14, 2025

Late Antlerless Firearm: Dec. 15 - Jan. 1, 2026

Extended Late Antlerless Firearm: Jan. 2-11, 2026

Expect the woods to be a popular place this weekend because, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, about 180,000 deer were harvested during the two-week regular firearm season in 2024, which is about half of the total deer taken from all seasons combined last year.

And after a slower-than-expected start to archery season the DNR expects the number of successful hunters in the field this year for firearm to add to the numbers by a lot.

Archery Hunting Numbers

It's important to remember that with all the extra hunters in the woods and fields this weekend, you will need to be aware of your surroundings. If you are hunting, make sure you have your license, wear hunter's orange, and treat your firearm as if it were loaded at all times. If you are not hunting but want to hike or bike in areas where hunters might be, avoid being in the woods or trails at dawn or dusk (when deer are most active), and it would be a good idea to wear bright clothing or even hunter's orange so you are visible.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube