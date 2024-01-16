The Best Coffee Makers For Every Kind Of Coffee Drinker

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The world of coffee can be intimidating. Several factors can influence the flavors in your cup, including where your coffee beans are from, how they’re roasted and how they’re brewed. For some, it may feel like having an experienced barista in charge is the best way to ensure you’re getting a good cup of coffee.

“A common misconception is that coffee from a shop is always better,” says Daniela Velasco, Creative Director of Drift, a coffee and travel magazine started in 2015. “In reality, brewing at home offers more control over various factors, often leading to a better cup.”

Whether you drink your single-origins black or are a loyal pumpkin spice latte fan, there is a diverse landscape of home brewing equipment out there that can make brewing coffee at home an easy, enjoyable or even meditative process.

Jump To: Best For a Single Person | Best For a Household | Best For Camping | Best French Press | Best Pour Over | Best For Cold Brew | Best For Near-Instant Cold Brew | Best That Does Everything | Best With a Milk Steamer and Frother

We spoke to coffee industry experts — including Velasco and Michelle R. Johnson, CEO and Co-Founder ofGhost Town Oats and the first and only Black woman to compete at the US Barista Championship — about the best coffee makers for every type of coffee drinker.

What To Look For

Routine

“A good coffee brewer should enhance the ritual of coffee making and cater to individual preferences and lifestyles,” says Velasco.

In other words, what kind of coffee brewing experience best suits your lifestyle or specific needs? For example, do you want to build a meditative, multi-step coffee routine that allows you to slowly start your day? Or do you want a coffee brewing process that squeezes neatly into more fast-paced mornings?

Brewing Method

With your preferred brewing routine in mind, consider then whether an automatic or manual brewing method is right for you. The choice between automatic and manual immediately narrows down your focus on coffee brewing options, says Johnson. While both leave room for customization, manual coffee brewers may give you more control over your brew. However, automatic machines may free you up to do other things while your coffee is brewing.

Investment

When it comes to coffee makers, you could easily spend anywhere from $20 to several hundred dollars. Pick a budget range that you feel comfortable with and remember — you can always upgrade or add to your brewing equipment down the line.

Our Recommendations for Best Coffee Makers

1. Best For a Single Person — Kalita Wave 155 Stainless Steel Coffee Dripper

Routine: Requires a few minutes of your morning | Method: Manual | Investment: About $37 (does not include paper filters)

The Kalita Wave 155 Coffee Dripper is beloved by coffee novices and professionals alike. The drip brewer’s flat bottom, three extraction holes and patented wave filter make it easy to create a “foolproof,” evenly extracted cup. Brewing just over a cup of coffee, “its size is perfect for individual use,” says Velasco.

Pros : Straightforward, simple process, Budget Friendly

: Straightforward, simple process, Budget Friendly Cons: Requires multiple brews for those who drink two or more cups

2. Best For a Household — OXO Brew 8-Cup Coffee Maker

Routine: Simple and quick | Method: Automatic | Investment: $200

“The OXO 8-Cup Coffee Maker is a personal favorite of mine because of its dual capability to brew up to eight cups of coffee or a single cup,” says Johnson. As such, the OXO 8-Cup brewer’s versatility makes it a great kitchen staple for households with multiple morning coffee drinkers that might want to go back for seconds. The OXO 8-Cup Coffee Maker is even Specialty Coffee Association-certified, confirming it hits marks for both quantity and quality.

Pros : Requires minimal effort, Good for two or more people

: Requires minimal effort, Good for two or more people Cons: Some may want more control over brewing variables

3. Best For Camping — DripKit Best Sellers Pack

Routine: Simple — no prep or cleanup | Method: Manual | Investment: Around $36 for three packs

You don’t need to sacrifice good, craft coffee while on-the-go with Dripkit’s pour-over packs. These unique paper drippers come pre-packaged with ground coffee, so you simply tear off the top, prop the dripper on your mug, and add hot water. Dripkit drippers come packaged with coffee from several well-known roasters, including Stumptown and Rival Bros. “While not a traditional coffee maker, DripKit’’s convenience makes it perfect for camping and traveling,” says Velasco.

Sources

Daniela Velasco, Creative Director of Drift, a coffee and travel magazine started in 2015 Michelle R. Johnson, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Ghost Town Oats



