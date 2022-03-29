Testimony continues on day 12 of the Governor Whitmer kidnapping plot trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It is day 12 of trial for the four men accused of plotting to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

On Monday, another undercover FBI agent revealed himself and testified.

That undercover FBI agent is Timothy Bates, who was known as Red to the group members.

He described himself to the group as an explosives expert who could sell them bomb-making materials through a supposed friend in the mining industry.

The jury got to see a video Red played for the men on his cell phone. The video was actually created by FBI bomb techs on an FBI firing range, they even appeared to add audio to the video to make it more believable.

In the video, you can hear a voice say, “Red, look at what this did to this vehicle, man. I think it will burn for a while, let your boys know in Michigan.”

On trial Monday, the government also played audio of Red speaking with Adam Fox and Barry Croft. Agent Bates testified that both Fox and Croft agreed that night to purchase explosives from him.

But as Croft's attorney quickly pointed out that the alleged agreement didn't appear to be on the secret audio recordings played in court.

Monday in court, we also got a better understanding of how these men communicated and how often.

The FBI dedicated an entire analyst to looking at who communicated the most in the group's encrypted chats.

Most of the time, it was the suspects doing most of the messaging, not the undercover informants.

It could be as soon as Wednesday that the government rests its case.

