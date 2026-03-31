Technology experts recommend the 3-2-1 data backup plan for East Lansing residents on World Backup Day

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Tuesday is World Backup Day, and in a time where everyone has a phone, a computer, and countless other devices, experts say backing up your data is more important than ever.



Experts recommend the 3-2-1plan: keep three separate copies of data, use two different types of media, and story one off-site copy.

This strategy is highly recommended for MSU students and East Lansing neighbors.

Jack Myers from Convergence Networks says backing up data is like having an insurance policy for your car.

I talked with Myers from Convergence Networks, rowho gave an analogy when it comes to your data.

"Having a plan and implementing a strategy to protect those data points or those artifacts that you want to have should be something you think about like having an insurance policy on your car. Accidents will happen, and backups are that insurance policy," Myers said.

On this World Backup Day, Myers recommends people take a few minutes and back up their data.

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