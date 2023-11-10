SZA, Taylor Swift and even Barbie lead 2024 female-heavy Grammy noms

Who runs the world? Girls! And at the 2024 Grammy Awards, ladies will be owning that stage as female acts outperformed their male counterparts in this year’s nominations.

SZA leads the pack at the 66th annual Grammy Awards with nine nominations for her album "SOS" and her hit track "Kill Bill." The R&B sensation secured nods for record, album and song of the year.

And not far behind is "Barbie,” which is slaying in nominations like it did at the box office! The movie's music scored 11 nods, dominating four out of five spots in the visual media song category.

As for the lady of the year, Ms. Taylor Swift herself racked up six nominations, which include album of the year for "Midnights," song and record of the year for “Anti-Hero,” and best pop solo performance.

Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, female group Boygenius and Brandy Clark each scored six nods. Only two gents, Jon Batiste and producer Jack Antonoff, match the ladies with six nominations.

The ceremony will take place Feb. 4 at Crypo.com Arena in Los Angeles and will honor recordings released between Oct. 1, 2022, and Sept. 15, 2023.

Here's the list of some of the top nominations:

Album of the Year

Jon Batiste — “World Music Radio”

Boygenius — “The Record”

Miley Cyrus — “Endless Summer Vacation”

Lana Del Rey — “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

Janelle Monáe — “The Age of Pleasure”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Guts”

Taylor Swift — “Midnights”

SZA — “SOS”

Record of the Year

Jon Batiste — “Worship”

Boygenius — “Not Strong Enough”

Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”

Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?” [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]

Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire”

Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero” — Taylor Swift

SZA — “Kill Bill”

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?”

Dua Lipa — “Dance the Night”

Jon Batiste — “Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey — “A&W”

Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire”

SZA — “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”

Best New Artist

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II,

Hit Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Best Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini — “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”

Brothers Osborne — “Brothers Osborne”

Zach Bryan — “Zach Bryan”

Tyler Childers — “Rustin’ in the Rain”

Lainey Wilson — “Bell Bottom Country”

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark — "Buried"

Chris Stapleton — "White Horse"

Morgan Wallen — "Last Night"

Tyler Childers — "In Your Love"

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves — "I Remember Everything"

Best Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage — "Her Loss"

Killer Mike — "Michael"

Metro Boomin — "Heroes & Villains"

Nas — "King’s Disease III"

Travis Scott — "Utopia"

Best Rap Song

Doja Cat — "Attention"

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua — "Barbie World"

Lil Uzi Vert — "Just Wanna Rock"

Drake & 21 Savage — "Rich Flex"

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane — "Scientists & Engineers"

Best R&B Album

Babyface — “Girls Night Out”

Coco Jones — “What I Didn’t Tell You”

Emily King — “Special Occasion”

Summer Walker — “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”

Victoria Monét — “Jaguar II”

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones — "ICU"

Halle — "Angel"

Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley — "Back to Love"

SZA — "Snooze"

Victoria Monét — "On My Mama"

Best Pop Solo Performance

Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?”

Doja Cat — “Paint the Town Red”

Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire”

Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”

Best Pop Duo-Group Performance

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish — “Never Felt So Alone”

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste — “Candy Necklace”

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile — “Thousand Miles”

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers — “Ghost in the Machine”

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice — “Karma”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kelly Clarkson — “Chemistry”

Miley Cyrus — “Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Guts”

Ed Sheeran — “(Subtract)”

Taylor Swift — “Midnights"

Best Latin Pop Album

Pablo Alborán — “La Cuarta Hoja”

AleMor — “Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1”

Paula Arenas — “A Ciegas,”

Pedro Capó — “La Neta”

Maluma — “Don Juan”

Gaby Moreno — “X Mí (Vol. 1)”

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

Cabra — "Martínez"

Diamante Eléctrico — "Leche de Tigre"

Juanes — "Vida Cotidiana"

Natalia Lafourcade — "De Todas Las Flores"

Fito Paez — "EADDA9223"

Best Musica Urbana Album

Rauw Alejandro — "Saturno"

Karol G — "Mañana Será Bonito"

Tainy — "Data"

Best Rock Song

Boygenius — "Not Strong Enough"

Foo Fighters — "Rescued"

Olivia Rodrigo — "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl"

Queens of the Stone Age — "Emotion Sickness"

The Rolling Stones — "Angry"

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters — “But Here We Are”

Greta Van Fleet — “Starcatcher”

Metallica — “72 Seasons”

Paramore — “This Is Why”

Queens of the Stone Age — “In Times New Roman…”

Best Music Film

"Moonage Daydream"

"How I’m Feeling Now"

"Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour"

"I Am Everything"

"Dear Mama"

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Barbie,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, composers

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ludwig Göransson, composer

“The Fabelmans,” John Williams, composer

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams, composer

“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Barbie World” from “Barbie the Album,” Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)

“Dance the Night” from “Barbie the Album,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie the Album,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Music From and Inspired By,” Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie the Album,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

