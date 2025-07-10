Sustainability advocates say 'big beautiful bill' could wipe out clean energy projects in Michigan

Clean energy advocates say the "one big beautiful bill," now law, could wipe out clean energy projects, hitting Michigan harder than other states.

The new law could significantly impact Michigan, which was the top state for winning Inflation Reduction Act-funded projects in 2024.

Clean energy tax credits, electric vehicles incentives, and manufacturing support are all at risk under the legislation.

The Trump administration says the law will increase domestic energy production from traditional sources like oil, gas, coal, and nuclear power.

"The big bad bill, as we've been calling it, is going to have big impacts on Michigan specifically because of the cuts that it gives to the Inflation Reduction Act," said Nora Naughton with the Sierra Club of Michigan.

The Inflation Reduction Act was designed to reduce the federal government budget deficit and included investing in clean energy production. In 2024, Michigan was the top state for winning IRA-funded projects, which prompted me to ask about the potential impacts.

When asked about the effects on sustainability projects in Michigan, Naughton explained what's at stake.

"So we're talking about funding for renewable energy and clean energy technology, we're talking about the EV tax credit, we're talking about manufacturing tax credit for clean energy and batteries," Naughton said.

The Trump administration says the signed law will roll back clean energy incentives and increase domestic mining so the country can use traditional energy sources like oil, natural gas, coal and nuclear power.

"United States for 30 years has been flat. I think the one big beautiful bill is going to mean we start to produce more energy. That's the key to our future as a country," said Vice President JD Vance.

The administration says the transition will bring more jobs and lower energy costs.

For those who still want to transition to clean energy, Naughton says this may be the best time, with the incentives phasing out this year.

"The more energy efficiency you can build into your own home right now is going to be the best way you can save money," Naughton said.

One of the IRA-funded projects from the state included the Lansing General Motors plant transition to electric vehicles. I reached out to GM and they told me they had no new details to share at this time.

