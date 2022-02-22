Suspect in custody after two people were randomly stabbed at the Meijer in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Update: Wyoming police are reporting that the suspect is now in custody. The two victims who were transported to a local hospital are in stable condition Tuesday morning.

Police continued their search overnight Monday for the man who randomly stabbed two people at a Meijer store in Wyoming.

According to Lt. Brian Cook of the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, the stabbing occurred a little before 8 p.m. Monday at the Meijer on Clyde Park Avenue.

Authorities provided aid to the victims after finding them inside the Meijer. Both were transported to a hospital for treatment. As of Tuesday morning they are in stable condition.

Officers released images of the suspect who was described as a black man, wearing a red beanie, camouflage coat, black tactical-style pants, and black boots. There is no known correlation between the two victims as investigators now work to find out the motive behind this incident.

If you have any information regarding the stabbings, contact Wyoming Department of Public Safety at (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345, (866) 774-2345, or https://www.silentobserver.org.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube