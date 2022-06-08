State urges motorists to drive carefully after startling MSP report

LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan is reminding motorists to drive carefully after Michigan State Police (MSP) reported a sharp spike in crash fatalities in 2021.

This is despite the presence of fewer vehicles on the road as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS).

We’re told many fatalities on the road stem from distracted driving and traveling above the posted to speed limit.

“As more Michiganders returned to the road last year, law enforcement reported increases in traffic crashes, leading to worrying increases in both fatalities and injuries,” says Director Anita Fox. “In addition to the potential for serious injury or death, vehicle repair and replacement costs incurred after car crashes may cause serious financial hardship for Michigan families.”

DIFS explains the financial consequences of traffic crashes have increased dramatically in the last two years. Citing the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the state says repair bills have increased by 10.5 percent since January 2020. In that same time, prices on used vehicles have jumped by 52.1 percent, price tags on new vehicles increased by 15.2 percent, and rental car fees have gone up by 22 percent, according to state officials.

“We urge Michiganders to slow down, drive safely, and follow all traffic laws to help avoid car crashes. The life, and money, you save may be your own,” Fox said.

DIFS says its no-fault hotline is available weekdays during business hours at 833-275-3427. Click here for more information.

