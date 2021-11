BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — State Sen. John Geard Bizon is facing an assault charge.

Court documents indicate Bizon's arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2022, at 10:45 a.m.

John Bizon Assault Charge by WXMI on Scribd

This story is developing, and more details will be added to this article as they become available.

