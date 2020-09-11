Menu

Yzerman hopeful Red Wings, non-playoff teams can start camp earlier

Posted at 5:21 AM, Sep 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-11 05:21:37-04

Steve Yzerman is waiting a little longer than he imagined to begin his second year the Red Wings general manager.

But it hasn't kept him away from watching hockey.

Yzerman said he's been watching the Stanley Cup playoffs, adding that he has enjoyed the level of hockey. He spoke in an Q&A posted on the team's social media platforms.

The Red Wings weren't included in the bubble, missing out on the postseason after clinching the league's worst record before the COVID-19 pandemic paused the NHL in March. Yzerman is hopeful non-playoff teams can start camp earlier.

"We're optimistic we'll be able to work something out with the National Hockey League and the Players' Association," he said.

